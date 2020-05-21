Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event

    Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force service member walks into the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protection equipment element section to turn in protective gear during a mass out-processing event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2020. The event was the first held each week in order to out-process members faster and more effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

