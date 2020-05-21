Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event

A U.S. Air Force service member walks into the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protection equipment element section to turn in protective gear during a mass out-processing event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2020. The event was the first held each week in order to out-process members faster and more effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

