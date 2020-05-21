Members from various base agencies assist Airmen with out-processing during the first weekly out-processing event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2020. The event expedites the time required to out-process and is currently held every Thursday at building 103. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)
This work, Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
