    Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event [Image 3 of 7]

    Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Kist, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, turns in individual protection equipment during a mass out-processing event held at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2020. Members of the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron IPE section checked serial numbers and, due to COVID-19, had customers safely turn in items themselves to avoid most handling of equipment during the process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

