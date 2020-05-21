Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Kist, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, turns in individual protection equipment during a mass out-processing event held at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2020. Members of the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron IPE section checked serial numbers and, due to COVID-19, had customers safely turn in items themselves to avoid most handling of equipment during the process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)
