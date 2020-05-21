Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event

    Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Edward Rodriguez, 726th Air Mobility Squadron Aerial Port Flight superintendent, checks in with the Utility Tax Avoidance Program station during a mass out-processing event held at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2020. Base agency sections safely separated desks and wore masks to protect individuals during COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020
    spangdahlem
    saber

