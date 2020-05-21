Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Edward Rodriguez, 726th Air Mobility Squadron Aerial Port Flight superintendent, checks in with the Utility Tax Avoidance Program station during a mass out-processing event held at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2020. Base agency sections safely separated desks and wore masks to protect individuals during COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

