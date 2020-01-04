Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized

    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crewmembers conduct a Helicopter in Flight Refueling evolution with an Air Station San Francisco aircrew while off the coast of California. The cutter and ait crews conducted joint operations over two days to train and qualify the crewmembers. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j. g. Skye-Marie Jensen.

