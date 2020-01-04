Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crewmembers conduct a Helicopter in Flight Refueling evolution with an Air Station San Francisco aircrew while off the coast of California. The cutter and ait crews conducted joint operations over two days to train and qualify the crewmembers. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j. g. Skye-Marie Jensen.

Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized