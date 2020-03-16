Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crewmembers conduct small boat operations during pre-deployment workups near Olympic National Park, Mar. 16, 2020. Commissioned in 1966 and homeported in Port Angeles, Washington, Active, is one of three remaining 210-foot medium endurance cutters on the west coast. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 19:20 Photo ID: 6219678 VIRIN: 200316-G-G0200-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.93 MB Location: WA, US Hometown: PORT ANGELES, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.