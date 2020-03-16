Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crewmembers conduct small boat operations during pre-deployment workups near Olympic National Park, Mar. 16, 2020. Commissioned in 1966 and homeported in Port Angeles, Washington, Active, is one of three remaining 210-foot medium endurance cutters on the west coast. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 19:20
|Photo ID:
|6219678
|VIRIN:
|200316-G-G0200-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Hometown:
|PORT ANGELES, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized [Image 8 of 8]
