    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized [Image 4 of 8]

    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.20.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The sun sets behind the Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) while conducting a counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Apr. 20, 2020. Active’s crew seized more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $37 million from suspected smugglers interdicted by the crew in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2020
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
