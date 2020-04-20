Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized

The sun sets behind the Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) while conducting a counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Apr. 20, 2020. Active’s crew seized more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $37 million from suspected smugglers interdicted by the crew in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

