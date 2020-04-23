Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized

Several Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crewmembers stand the watch on the cutter’s forecastle as the cutter navigates through the dense fog into San Diego during the cutter’s counter-drug patrol., Apr. 23, 2020. Active’s crew seized more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $37 million from suspected smugglers interdicted by the crew in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean during their 47-day patrol. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

