Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized [Image 7 of 8]

    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Several Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crewmembers stand the watch on the cutter’s forecastle as the cutter navigates through the dense fog into San Diego during the cutter’s counter-drug patrol., Apr. 23, 2020. Active’s crew seized more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $37 million from suspected smugglers interdicted by the crew in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean during their 47-day patrol. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 19:18
    Photo ID: 6219679
    VIRIN: 200403-G-G0200-1001
    Resolution: 8080x3708
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: PORT ANGELES, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized
    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized
    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized
    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized
    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized
    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized
    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized
    Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Active
    medium endurance cutter
    counterdrug
    operation martillo
    martillo
    WMEC 618
    jiatf-south

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT