Several Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crewmembers stand the watch on the cutter’s forecastle as the cutter navigates through the dense fog into San Diego during the cutter’s counter-drug patrol., Apr. 23, 2020. Active’s crew seized more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $37 million from suspected smugglers interdicted by the crew in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean during their 47-day patrol. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 19:18
|Photo ID:
|6219679
|VIRIN:
|200403-G-G0200-1001
|Resolution:
|8080x3708
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Hometown:
|PORT ANGELES, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT