Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized

Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crewmembers pose for a crew photo as the cutter passes Olympic National Park, Mar. 11, 2020. Commissioned in 1966 and homeported in Port Angeles, Washington, Active, is one of three remaining 210-foot medium endurance cutters on the west coast. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

