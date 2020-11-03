Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crewmembers pose for a crew photo as the cutter passes Olympic National Park, Mar. 11, 2020. Commissioned in 1966 and homeported in Port Angeles, Washington, Active, is one of three remaining 210-foot medium endurance cutters on the west coast. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 19:23
|Photo ID:
|6219677
|VIRIN:
|200311-G-G0200-1001
|Resolution:
|5313x3542
|Size:
|8.75 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|2
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
