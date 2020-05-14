Coast Guard Cutter Active completes counterdrug patrol, $37M in cocaine seized

The Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) crew conducts an Astern Refueling at Sea evolution with the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) crew while both cutters patrolled international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean during their counter-drug deployments, May 14, 2020. The Astern Refueling at Sea was the first conducted between a national security cutter and medium endurance cutter. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j. g. Julianne West

