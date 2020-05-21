Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200521-N-BM428-0016 [Image 4 of 11]

    200521-N-BM428-0016

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200521-N-BM428-0016 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 21, 2020) Yeoman Seaman Destiny Myers, assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), mans a .50-caliber machine gun while transiting the Strait of Gibraltar, May 21, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

