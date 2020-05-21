200521-N-BM428-0016 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 21, 2020) Yeoman Seaman Destiny Myers, assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), mans a .50-caliber machine gun while transiting the Strait of Gibraltar, May 21, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 06:05
|Photo ID:
|6218908
|VIRIN:
|200521-N-BM428-0016
|Resolution:
|4150x2964
|Size:
|835.36 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200521-N-BM428-0016 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT