200521-N-BM428-0016 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 21, 2020) Yeoman Seaman Destiny Myers, assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), mans a .50-caliber machine gun while transiting the Strait of Gibraltar, May 21, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

