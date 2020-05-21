200521-N-B428-0023 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 21, 2020) Darrel Mooney, a civil service mariner assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), mans the helm on the bridge of the ship while transiting the Strait of Gibraltar, may 21, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

