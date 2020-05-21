Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Mount Whitney

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Steckler 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200521-N-RG482-0010 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 21, 2020) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Elizabeth Laflamme, a weapons specialist assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), prepares a .50-caliber gun mount as part of the ship's navigation detail while transiting the Strait of Gibraltar, May 21, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 06:05
    Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

