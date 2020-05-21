200521-N-RG482-0052 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 21, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Alejandro Muela, the operations officer aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), uses binoculars while standing watch as the ship transits the Strait of Gibraltar, May 21, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

