200520-N-BM428-0395 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2020) A Sailor assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) fires a rifle from a prone position during a low vision small-arms weapons qualification on the flight deck of the ship while in the Mediterranean Sea, May 220, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

