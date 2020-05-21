200521-N-BM428-0022 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (May 21, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Josefina Rocha stands watch on the bridge of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) while the ship transits the Strait of Gibraltar, May 21, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

