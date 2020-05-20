Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia [Image 6 of 6]

    USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brock Bierman, U.S. Agency for International Development assistant administrator, and U.S. Air Force Airmen hang an American flag above USAID ventilators to be delivered to Moscow, Russia, on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak is worsening in Russia, which has the second-highest number of cases in the world and the highest number of cases in Europe. The U.S. Government is responding with a donation of ventilators for the Russian people.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 08:24
    Photo ID: 6217588
    VIRIN: 200520-F-NX530-0003
    Resolution: 7535x5504
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aid
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Delaware
    Air Mobility Command
    pandemic
    U.S. Agency for International Development
    USNORTHCOM
    18th Air Force
    US Aid
    Del
    USAID
    AMC
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Dover Air Force Base
    United States Northern Command
    Ventilators
    United States Transportation Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    USTRANSCOM
    DAFB
    Ventilator
    18AF
    436AW
    COVID-19
    coronoavirus
    In This Together

