The 436th Logistic Readiness Squadron loads U.S. Agency for International Development ventilators to be delivered to Moscow, Russia, onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak is worsening in Russia, which has the second-highest number of cases in the world and the highest number of cases in Europe. The U.S. Government is responding with a donation of ventilators for the Russian people.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 08:24 Photo ID: 6217584 VIRIN: 200520-F-NX530-0001 Resolution: 7715x5058 Size: 6.05 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.