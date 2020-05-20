The 436th Logistic Readiness Squadron loads U.S. Agency for International Development ventilators to be delivered to Moscow, Russia, onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak is worsening in Russia, which has the second-highest number of cases in the world and the highest number of cases in Europe. The U.S. Government is responding with a donation of ventilators for the Russian people.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 08:24
|Photo ID:
|6217584
|VIRIN:
|200520-F-NX530-0001
|Resolution:
|7715x5058
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT