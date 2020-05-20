U.S. Air Force aircrew and Brock Bierman, U.S. Agency for International Development assistant administrator, pose for a photo in front of USAID ventilators to be delivered to Moscow, Russia, on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2020. The USAID Office of Civilian-Military Cooperation’s network of strategically located advisors allows USAID to partner with DOD in real-time, leveraging our combined knowledge and resources to address both persistent challenges and unforeseen adversity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

Date Taken: 05.20.2020
USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia