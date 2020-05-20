U.S. Air Force aircrew and Brock Bierman, U.S. Agency for International Development assistant administrator, pose for a photo in front of USAID ventilators to be delivered to Moscow, Russia, on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2020. The USAID Office of Civilian-Military Cooperation’s network of strategically located advisors allows USAID to partner with DOD in real-time, leveraging our combined knowledge and resources to address both persistent challenges and unforeseen adversity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 08:24
|Photo ID:
|6217582
|VIRIN:
|200520-F-NX530-0004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.64 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
