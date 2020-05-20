USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, takes off from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2020. The C-17 is delivering U.S. Agency for International Development ventilators to Moscow, Russia, providing critical medical supplies during the battle against COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

