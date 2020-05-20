A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, takes off from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2020. The C-17 is delivering U.S. Agency for International Development ventilators to Moscow, Russia, providing critical medical supplies during the battle against COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 08:24
|Photo ID:
|6217585
|VIRIN:
|200520-F-NX530-0005
|Resolution:
|7941x5288
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAID Provides Ventilators to Russia [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT