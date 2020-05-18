Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Food Health Inspection [Image 6 of 6]

    Food Health Inspection

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Spc. Devron Bost 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    First Lieutenant Dwight Zieglar a Force Health Protection/Preventive Medicine Officer assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, communicates with a polish food truck owner during a food health inspection to ensure the facility meets the safety requirements to serve Soldiers May 18, 2020 at Konotop Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area. These inspections are checking for cleanliness, expiration dates, and other environmental hazards, once the food trucks pass their last inspection they will be granted access to start serving food to Soldiers again.

    IMAGE INFO

    #SendMe #ROTM #StrongEurope #Ready2Fight #Health #Food #Inspection #3ID #2ABCT

