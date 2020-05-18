2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts a food health inspection on food trucks that provides food for Soldiers May 18, 2020, at Konotop Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area. These health inspections are used to check for cleanliness, expiration dates, and other environmental hazards once a week to ensure the restaurants are following guidelines to properly serve Soldiers.

