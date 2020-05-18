2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts a food health inspection on food trucks that provides food for Soldiers May 18, 2020, at Konotop Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area. These health inspections are used to check for cleanliness, expiration dates, and other environmental hazards once a week to ensure the restaurants are following guidelines to properly serve Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 03:42
|Photo ID:
|6216019
|VIRIN:
|200518-A-BT735-004
|Resolution:
|4821x3763
|Size:
|12.1 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Food Health Inspection [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Devron Bost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT