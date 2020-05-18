Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Food Health Inspection [Image 2 of 6]

    Food Health Inspection

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Spc. Devron Bost 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    First Lieutenant Dwight Zieglar a Force Health Protection/Preventive Medicine Officer assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, checks the temperature of a freezer that facilitates the cold meats during a food health inspection at Konotop Drawsko-Pomoskie Training Area May 18, 2020. These health inspections are conducted once a week to ensure food trucks meet the commanders standards and follow all Food and Drug Administration guidelines.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 03:42
    Photo ID: 6216015
    VIRIN: 200518-A-BT735-002
    Resolution: 4632x3688
    Size: 9.54 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food Health Inspection [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Devron Bost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

