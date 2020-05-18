First Lieutenant Dwight Zieglar a Force Health Protection/Preventive Medicine Officer assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, checks the temperature of a freezer that facilitates the cold meats during a food health inspection at Konotop Drawsko-Pomoskie Training Area May 18, 2020. These health inspections are conducted once a week to ensure food trucks meet the commanders standards and follow all Food and Drug Administration guidelines.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 03:42 Photo ID: 6216015 VIRIN: 200518-A-BT735-002 Resolution: 4632x3688 Size: 9.54 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Food Health Inspection [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Devron Bost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.