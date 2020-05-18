First Lieutenant Dwight Zieglar a Force Health Protection/Preventive Medicine Officer assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, checks the temperature of a freezer that facilitates the cold meats during a food health inspection at Konotop Drawsko-Pomoskie Training Area May 18, 2020. These health inspections are conducted once a week to ensure food trucks meet the commanders standards and follow all Food and Drug Administration guidelines.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 03:42
|Photo ID:
|6216015
|VIRIN:
|200518-A-BT735-002
|Resolution:
|4632x3688
|Size:
|9.54 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Food Health Inspection [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Devron Bost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
