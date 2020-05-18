Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Food Health Inspection

    Food Health Inspection

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Spc. Devron Bost 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, performs a food health inspection on the food trucks that serve Soldiers at Konotop Drawsko-Pomoskie Training Area, May 18, 2020. These inspections are checking for cleanliness, expiration dates, and other environmental hazards, once the food trucks pass their last inspection they will be granted access to start serving food to Soldiers again.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 03:42
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    #SendMe #ROTM #StrongEurope #Ready2Fight

