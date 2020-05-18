2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, performs a food health inspection on the food trucks that serve Soldiers at Konotop Drawsko-Pomoskie Training Area, May 18, 2020. These inspections are checking for cleanliness, expiration dates, and other environmental hazards, once the food trucks pass their last inspection they will be granted access to start serving food to Soldiers again.

