First Lieutenant Dwight Zieglar a Force Health Protection/Preventive Medicine Officer assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, communicates with a polish food truck employee during a food health inspection to ensure the facility meet the safety requirements to serve Soldiers May 18, 2020, at Konotop Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area. These inspections are checking for cleanliness, expiration dates, and other environmental hazards, once the food trucks pass their last inspection they will be granted access to start serving food to Soldiers again.

Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL