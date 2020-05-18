First Lieutenant Dwight Zieglar a Force Health Protection/Preventive Medicine Officer assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, performs a food health inspection on food trucks that serve U.S Soldiers at Konotop Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, May 18, 2020. Health inspections are conducted once a week to ensure readiness for reopening of business, the restaurants must follow the same guidelines as the Dining Facility Administrative Center to adequately serve U.S Soldiers.

