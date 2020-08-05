Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission

A 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry conducts an inflight refueling with a 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender in the skies above the United Arab Emirates, May 8, 2020. The E-3 is an airborne warning and control system aircraft with an integrated command and control battle management, surveillance, target detection and tracking platform. It provides an accurate, real-time picture of the battlespace to the Joint Air Operations Center. The AWACS provides situational awareness of friendly, neutral and hostile activity, command and control of an AOR, battle management of theater forces, all-altitude and all-weather surveillance of the battle space, and early warning of enemy actions during joint, allied, and coalition operations. (U.S. Air force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

Date Taken: 05.08.2020
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE