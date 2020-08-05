Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission [Image 12 of 12]

    Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Justen 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentry conducts an inflight refueling with a 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender in the skies above the United Arab Emirates, May 8, 2020. The E-3 is an airborne warning and control system aircraft with an integrated command and control battle management, surveillance, target detection and tracking platform. It provides an accurate, real-time picture of the battlespace to the Joint Air Operations Center. The AWACS provides situational awareness of friendly, neutral and hostile activity, command and control of an AOR, battle management of theater forces, all-altitude and all-weather surveillance of the battle space, and early warning of enemy actions during joint, allied, and coalition operations. (U.S. Air force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 03:11
    Photo ID: 6216012
    VIRIN: 200508-F-HS721-750
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Katie Justen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    refueling
    kc-10
    sentry
    boom operator
    e-3

