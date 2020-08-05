Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global strike, command and control, rapid global mobility missions showcased in AOR aerial formation [Image 11 of 12]

    Global strike, command and control, rapid global mobility missions showcased in AOR aerial formation

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Justen 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing aircraft, to include a KC-10 Extender, E-3 Sentry, two F-35 Lighting IIs and two F-16 “Viper” Fighting Falcons fly in formation in the area of responsibility (AOR) over the United Arab Emirates May 8, 2020. The 380th AEW is one of the most diverse combat wings in the Air Force; it is comprised of four groups and 15 squadrons. Its mission is to conduct combat operations directed by the President to provide high-altitude all-weather intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, command and control and air refueling for Operations Inherent Resolve and Resolute Support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 03:11
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
