Global strike, command and control, rapid global mobility missions showcased in AOR aerial formation

380th Air Expeditionary Wing aircraft, to include a KC-10 Extender, E-3 Sentry, two F-35 Lighting IIs and two F-16 “Viper” Fighting Falcons fly in formation in the area of responsibility (AOR) over the United Arab Emirates May 8, 2020. The 380th AEW is one of the most diverse combat wings in the Air Force; it is comprised of four groups and 15 squadrons. Its mission is to conduct combat operations directed by the President to provide high-altitude all-weather intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, command and control and air refueling for Operations Inherent Resolve and Resolute Support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

