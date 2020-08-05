Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission

A 34th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-35 Lighting II conducts an inflight refueling with a 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender in the skies above the United Arab Emirates, May 8, 2020. The F-35A is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter. It has an enhanced capability to survive in the advanced threat environment in which it was designed to operate. With its aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics, the F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

