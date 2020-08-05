Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission [Image 1 of 12]

    Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Justen 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A 34th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-35 Lighting II conducts an inflight refueling with a 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender in the skies above the United Arab Emirates, May 8, 2020. The F-35A is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter. It has an enhanced capability to survive in the advanced threat environment in which it was designed to operate. With its aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics, the F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

