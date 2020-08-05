Senior Airman August Bueltmann, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, conducts in-flight refuelings from a KC-10 extender in the skies above the United Arab Emirates May 8, 2020. On that mission, the Extender crew refueled an E-3 Sentry, two F-35 Lighting IIs and two F-16 “Viper” Fighting Falcons from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing. The 380th AEW is one of the most diverse combat wings in the Air Force; it is comprised of four groups and 15 squadrons. Its mission is to conduct combat operations directed by the President to provide high-altitude all-weather intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, command and control and air refueling for Operations Inherent Resolve and Resolute Support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 03:11
|Photo ID:
|6216003
|VIRIN:
|200508-F-HS721-137
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Katie Justen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT