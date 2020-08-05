Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission [Image 3 of 12]

    Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Justen 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman August Bueltmann, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, conducts in-flight refuelings from a KC-10 extender in the skies above the United Arab Emirates May 8, 2020. On that mission, the Extender crew refueled an E-3 Sentry, two F-35 Lighting IIs and two F-16 “Viper” Fighting Falcons from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing. The 380th AEW is one of the most diverse combat wings in the Air Force; it is comprised of four groups and 15 squadrons. Its mission is to conduct combat operations directed by the President to provide high-altitude all-weather intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, command and control and air refueling for Operations Inherent Resolve and Resolute Support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 03:11
    Photo ID: 6216003
    VIRIN: 200508-F-HS721-137
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Katie Justen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission
    Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission
    Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission
    Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission
    Global strike, command and control, rapid global mobility missions showcased in AOR aerial formation
    Global strike, command and control, rapid global mobility missions showcased in AOR aerial formation
    Global strike, command and control, rapid global mobility missions showcased in AOR aerial formation
    Global strike, command and control, rapid global mobility missions showcased in AOR aerial formation
    Global strike, command and control, rapid global mobility missions showcased in AOR aerial formation
    Global strike, command and control, rapid global mobility missions showcased in AOR aerial formation
    Global strike, command and control, rapid global mobility missions showcased in AOR aerial formation
    Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    refueling
    Boom operator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT