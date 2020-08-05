Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission

Senior Airman August Bueltmann, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, conducts in-flight refuelings from a KC-10 extender in the skies above the United Arab Emirates May 8, 2020. On that mission, the Extender crew refueled an E-3 Sentry, two F-35 Lighting IIs and two F-16 “Viper” Fighting Falcons from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing. The 380th AEW is one of the most diverse combat wings in the Air Force; it is comprised of four groups and 15 squadrons. Its mission is to conduct combat operations directed by the President to provide high-altitude all-weather intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, command and control and air refueling for Operations Inherent Resolve and Resolute Support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

