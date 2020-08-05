A 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 “Viper” Fighting Falcon makes a claw representing his unit, the Panthers, while conducting an inflight refueling with a 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender in the skies above the United Arab Emirates, May 8, 2020. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. It provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 03:11 Photo ID: 6216004 VIRIN: 200508-F-HS721-146 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 1.6 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Katie Justen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.