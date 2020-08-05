Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission [Image 4 of 12]

    Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Justen 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 “Viper” Fighting Falcon makes a claw representing his unit, the Panthers, while conducting an inflight refueling with a 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender in the skies above the United Arab Emirates, May 8, 2020. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. It provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 03:11
    Photo ID: 6216004
    VIRIN: 200508-F-HS721-146
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hat trick! 908 EARS refuels 3 airframes on single mission [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Katie Justen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

