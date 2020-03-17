A recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion buddy rushes during the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 17, 2020. The course helped recruits build a combat mindset while loud noises were played over a speaker to simulate combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 14:54 Photo ID: 6142512 VIRIN: 200317-M-CI314-1022 Resolution: 4846x3231 Size: 7.74 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Bayonet Assault Course/ Pugil Sticks [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.