A recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion participates in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 17, 2020. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 14:54
|Photo ID:
|6142514
|VIRIN:
|200317-M-CI314-1030
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|7.65 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Bayonet Assault Course/ Pugil Sticks [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
