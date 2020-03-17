Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Bayonet Assault Course/ Pugil Sticks

    Alpha Company Bayonet Assault Course/ Pugil Sticks

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion participate in Pugil Sticks at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 17, 2020. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the Pugil Sticks event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 14:54
    Photo ID: 6142510
    VIRIN: 200317-M-CI314-1062
    Resolution: 4269x2846
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Bayonet Assault Course/ Pugil Sticks, by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    MCRDSD

    • LEAVE A COMMENT