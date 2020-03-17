Alpha Company Bayonet Assault Course/ Pugil Sticks

A recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion sights in during the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 17, 2020. The course consisted of different obstacles that simulated the type of terrain Marines may come across in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 14:54 Photo ID: 6142515 VIRIN: 200317-M-CI314-1014 Resolution: 4703x3135 Size: 8.09 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US