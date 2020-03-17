Recruits with Alpha Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion participate in Pugil Sticks at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 17, 2020. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the Pugil Sticks event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 14:54
|Photo ID:
|6142508
|VIRIN:
|200317-M-CI314-1074
|Resolution:
|2629x3943
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Bayonet Assault Course/ Pugil Sticks [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT