    Alpha Company Bayonet Assault Course/ Pugil Sticks [Image 3 of 7]

    Alpha Company Bayonet Assault Course/ Pugil Sticks

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion crawls through a tunnel during the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 17, 2020. The course helped recruits build a combat mindset while loud noises were played over a speaker to simulate combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 14:54
    Photo ID: 6142511
    VIRIN: 200317-M-CI314-1058
    Resolution: 4815x3210
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Bayonet Assault Course/ Pugil Sticks [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    MCRDSD

