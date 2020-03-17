A recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion crawls through a tunnel during the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 17, 2020. The course helped recruits build a combat mindset while loud noises were played over a speaker to simulate combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 14:54
|Photo ID:
|6142511
|VIRIN:
|200317-M-CI314-1058
|Resolution:
|4815x3210
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Bayonet Assault Course/ Pugil Sticks [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT