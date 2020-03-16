A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing and an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron conduct routine aerial operations in support of Bomber Task Force Europe over Keflavik, Iceland, March 17, 2020. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with NATO allies and theater partners in combined and joint operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 05:47
|Photo ID:
|6141687
|VIRIN:
|200316-F-QP712-0499
|Resolution:
|7972x5314
|Size:
|28.41 MB
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing support Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
