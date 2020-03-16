100th Air Refueling Wing support Bomber Task Force Europe

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing and an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron conduct routine aerial operations in support of Bomber Task Force Europe over Keflavik, Iceland, March 17, 2020. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with NATO allies and theater partners in combined and joint operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

