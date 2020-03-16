48th Fighter Wing supports Bomber Task Force Europe

F-15C Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conducts aerial operations in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over the North Sea March 17, 2020. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with NATO allies and theater partners in combined and joint operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

