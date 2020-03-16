Royal Norwegian Air Force supports Bomber Task Force Europe

Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35A aircraft and a U.S. Air Force B-2A Spirit bomber conduct aerial operations in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over Keflavik, Iceland March 17, 2020. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with NATO allies and theater partners in combined and joint operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 05:41
|Photo ID:
|6141682
|VIRIN:
|200316-F-QP712-0543
|Resolution:
|2807x1871
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
