Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, and the 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, operating out of RAF Fairford, U.K., conducted an Icelandic Air Policing mission March 16, 2020.



The flight included integration and interoperability training with F-35 Lightning II aircraft from the Norwegian air force, and F-15 Eagle aircraft from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, U.K.



“The world expects that NATO and the U.S. continue to execute our mission with decisiveness, regardless of any external challenge,” said U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, Gen. Jeff Harrigian. “Missions like these provide us an opportunity to assure our allies while sending a clear message to any adversary that no matter the challenge, we are ready.”



Airmen from the 509th Bomb Wing are deployed to RAF Fairford, U.K., to conduct training in a joint environment with partners and allies during this BTF rotation which began on March 9, 2020.



Continuing coverage of this deployment will be available on this website, and on the DVIDS hub at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2020 Date Posted: 03.18.2020 02:11 Story ID: 365418 Location: KEFLAVIK, IS Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force conducts Icelandic mission with Norwegian F-35s, U.S. F-15s, by Capt. Korey Fratini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.