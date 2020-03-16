Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    03.16.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron conduct aerial operations with a B-2A Spirit in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over the Keflavik, Iceland March 17, 2020. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with NATO allies and theater partners in combined and joint operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 05:52
    Photo ID: 6141683
    VIRIN: 200316-F-QP712-0727
    Resolution: 2519x1679
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 493rd Fighter Squadron supports Bomber Task Force [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    B-2
    USAFE
    Whiteman AFB
    Spirit
    EUCOM
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    509th Bomb Wing
    493rd Fighter Squadron
    United States Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa
    BTF
    BTF Europe
    BTF Europe 20-2
    AFGSC Royal Air Force Lakenheath

