Bomber Task Force Europe over Iceland

A B-2A Spirit bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing is escorted by F-15C Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing and Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35A aircraft in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over Keflavik, Iceland, March 17, 2020. Bomber missions enable aircrews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate U.S. global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

