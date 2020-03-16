A B-2A Spirit bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing is escorted by F-15C Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing and Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35A aircraft in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over Keflavik, Iceland, March 17, 2020. Bomber missions enable aircrews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate U.S. global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 05:51
|Photo ID:
|6141684
|VIRIN:
|200316-F-QP712-0644
|Resolution:
|5679x3786
|Size:
|16.9 MB
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe over Iceland [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
