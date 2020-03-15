Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation COVID-19 [Image 8 of 8]

    Operation COVID-19

    NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    A medical professional, supported by New York Army National Guard members, collects swabs to test for COVID-19 infections in New Rochelle, N.Y., March 15, 2020. Drive-thru sample collection sites have been set up as part of New York’s multi-agency response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 17:37
    Photo ID: 6140039
    VIRIN: 200315-Z-AO733-0737
    Resolution: 5693x4463
    Size: 14.82 MB
    Location: NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation COVID-19 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation COVID-19
    Operation COVID-19
    Operation COVID-19
    Operation COVID-19
    Operation COVID-19
    Operation COVID-19
    Operation COVID-19
    Operation COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    National
    Guard
    combat
    beach
    Rescue
    force
    Air
    Wing
    york
    United
    PJ
    Pararescue
    new
    ANG
    hc130
    squadron
    hh60
    king
    containment
    hercules
    USAF
    States
    106RQW
    pavehawk
    New Rochelle
    westhampton
    102rqs
    103RQS
    101rqs
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT