New York Army National Guard and New York Guard members put on protective measures in New Rochelle, N.Y., March 15, 2020. New York Army National Guard and New York Guard members are supporting medical professionals at drive-thru swab collecting sites as part of the multi-agency response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 17:39 Photo ID: 6140036 VIRIN: 200315-Z-AO733-0319 Resolution: 5833x3645 Size: 11.15 MB Location: NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation COVID-19 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.