Operation COVID-19

New York Army National Guard and New York Guard members put on protective measures in New Rochelle, N.Y., March 15, 2020. New York Army National Guard and New York Guard members are supporting medical professionals at drive-thru swab collecting sites as part of the multi-agency response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6140036
|VIRIN:
|200315-Z-AO733-0319
|Resolution:
|5833x3645
|Size:
|11.15 MB
|Location:
|NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US
