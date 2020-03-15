From left, Spc. Christopher Yadanza assigned to the New York Guard 244th Medical Group and Sgt. Nancy Cobos, of the New York Army National Guard 369th, prepare to apply a face shield to their protective suit in New Rochelle, N.Y., March 15, 2020. New York Army National Guard and New York Guard members are supporting medical professionals at drive-thru swab collecting sites as part of the multi-agency response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 17:39 Photo ID: 6140037 VIRIN: 200315-Z-AO733-0484 Resolution: 4482x2712 Size: 8.66 MB Location: NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation COVID-19 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.