Operation COVID-19

A medical professional, supported by New York Army National Guard members, collect swabs to test for COVID-19 infections in New Rochelle, N.Y., March 15, 2020. Drive-thru sample collection sites have been set up as part of New York’s multi-agency response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)
