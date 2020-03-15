Operation COVID-19

New York Army National Guard and New York Guard members are given a pre-donning brief by a hazardous materials safety officer in New Rochelle, N.Y., March 15, 2020. New York National Guard and New York Guard members are supporting the multi-agency response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)
03.15.2020
|03.15.2020 17:39
|6140035
|200315-Z-AO733-0184
|3549x2348
|4.24 MB
|Location:
NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US
|1
|0
|0
